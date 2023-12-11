Nets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.
Nets vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-5.5
|234.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in seven of 21 games this season.
- Brooklyn's games this season have had an average of 230.0 points, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 16-5-0 record against the spread.
- The Nets have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Brooklyn has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs Kings Additional Info
Nets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|13
|65%
|116.4
|233.3
|116.7
|229.8
|232.8
|Nets
|7
|33.3%
|116.9
|233.3
|113.1
|229.8
|226.7
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Five of the Nets' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .769 (10-3-0). On the road, it is .750 (6-2-0).
- The Nets' 116.9 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, Brooklyn is 8-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
Nets vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|16-5
|3-2
|11-10
|Kings
|11-9
|1-1
|11-9
Nets vs. Kings Point Insights
|Nets
|Kings
|116.9
|116.4
|8
|9
|8-1
|9-5
|5-4
|11-3
|113.1
|116.7
|17
|21
|12-0
|7-1
|11-1
|6-2
