The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -5.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in seven of 21 games this season.

Brooklyn's games this season have had an average of 230.0 points, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 16-5-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Brooklyn has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 13 65% 116.4 233.3 116.7 229.8 232.8 Nets 7 33.3% 116.9 233.3 113.1 229.8 226.7

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of the Nets' last 10 games have hit the over.

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .769 (10-3-0). On the road, it is .750 (6-2-0).

The Nets' 116.9 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Brooklyn is 8-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Nets and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 16-5 3-2 11-10 Kings 11-9 1-1 11-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Kings Point Insights

Nets Kings 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 8-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 5-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-3 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 12-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-1 11-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.