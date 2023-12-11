The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) are underdogs (+5.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Nets vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -5.5 234.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points in seven of 21 games this season.
  • Brooklyn's games this season have had an average of 230.0 points, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, Brooklyn has compiled a 16-5-0 record against the spread.
  • The Nets have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

Nets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 13 65% 116.4 233.3 116.7 229.8 232.8
Nets 7 33.3% 116.9 233.3 113.1 229.8 226.7

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • Five of the Nets' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .769 (10-3-0). On the road, it is .750 (6-2-0).
  • The Nets' 116.9 points per game are only 0.2 more points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, Brooklyn is 8-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Nets vs. Kings Betting Splits

Nets and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 16-5 3-2 11-10
Kings 11-9 1-1 11-9

Nets vs. Kings Point Insights

Nets Kings
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
8-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-5
5-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-3
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.7
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
12-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 7-1
11-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-2

