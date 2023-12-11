Ahead of a matchup with the Sacramento Kings (12-8), the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 at Golden 1 Center.

The Nets' most recent game on Friday ended in a 124-97 victory against the Wizards. Mikal Bridges recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 6.7 3.0 3.5 Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1.0 0.0 0.0

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Colby Jones: Out (Back), Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and YES

