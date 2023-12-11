The Brooklyn Nets (12-9) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (12-8) on December 11, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on NBCS-CA and YES.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 49.1% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Brooklyn has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Kings are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank sixth.

The Nets score an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, Brooklyn is 5-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets average 115.6 points per game, 3.4 less than on the road (119). On defense they concede 108.8 points per game at home, 11.3 less than on the road (120.1).

At home, Brooklyn gives up 108.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 120.1.

At home the Nets are picking up 25 assists per game, 2.6 less than away (27.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Injuries