Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Kings on December 11, 2023
Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Mikal Bridges and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Golden 1 Center on Monday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Nets vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Nets vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- Bridges' 23.2 points per game are 1.3 less than Monday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of six is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).
- Bridges' assist average -- four -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Bridges has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Spencer Dinwiddie Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- Monday's points prop bet for Spencer Dinwiddie is 15.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 14.6.
- He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).
- Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
- Dinwiddie's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|13.5 (Over: +100)
|7.5 (Over: -111)
- The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Monday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 1.3 less rebounds per game (12.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).
- Sabonis' season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: +128)
- De'Aaron Fox's scoring average (30.5) is the same as Monday's points prop for him.
- His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
- Fox picks up 6.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.
- His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
