Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Mikal Bridges and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Brooklyn Nets matchup at Golden 1 Center on Monday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and YES

NBCS-CA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Bridges' 23.2 points per game are 1.3 less than Monday's over/under.

His rebounding average of six is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Bridges' assist average -- four -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bridges has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

Monday's points prop bet for Spencer Dinwiddie is 15.5 points. That is 0.9 more than his season average of 14.6.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's year-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -111)

The 18.5-point total set for Sabonis on Monday is 0.3 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.3 less rebounds per game (12.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

De'Aaron Fox's scoring average (30.5) is the same as Monday's points prop for him.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Fox picks up 6.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

