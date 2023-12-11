Mikal Bridges is a player to watch when the Brooklyn Nets (12-9) and the Sacramento Kings (12-8) play at Golden 1 Center on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nets vs. Kings

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, YES

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets defeated the Wizards on Friday, 124-97. Their high scorer was Bridges with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 21 4 3 0 2 2 Cameron Thomas 17 2 4 1 1 2 Day'Ron Sharpe 15 11 4 1 1 0

Nets vs Kings Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges gives the Nets 23.2 points, 6.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6.3 assists, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Nets receive 8.3 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists.

The Nets receive 11.1 points per game from Dorian Finney-Smith, plus 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

Cameron Thomas' numbers for the season are 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26.4 5.9 4.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.7 4.4 7.4 1.2 0.2 2.0 Nicolas Claxton 11.9 8.6 1.3 0.6 2.0 0.0 Cameron Johnson 14.8 6.1 3.2 0.6 0.1 2.4 Royce O'Neale 7.1 4.2 3.4 1.0 0.8 2.0

