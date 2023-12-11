Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 124-97 win against the Wizards, Claxton had 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Claxton, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 12.0 Rebounds 8.5 9.3 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 22.9 PR -- 21.3



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Claxton has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, allowing 116.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Kings have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 27.6 per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 32 14 14 1 0 2 1 11/15/2022 18 6 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.