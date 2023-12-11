Check out best bets as the Green Bay Packers (6-6) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the New York Giants (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

When is Packers vs. Giants?

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Packers favored by six, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (6.6 points).

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Packers' implied win probability is 73.0%.

The Packers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Green Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter.

The Giants have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

New York is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (-6)



Green Bay (-6) The Packers have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Giants are 4-7-1 against the spread this season.

New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) These two teams average a combined 34.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the total of 37 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the over/under for this game.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Packers' 12 games with a set total.

The Giants have hit the over in three of their 12 games with a set total (25%).

Jayden Reed Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 6.8 1 42.8 5

Saquon Barkley Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 77.4 1 18.7 4

