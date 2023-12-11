If you're trying to find Parris Campbell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Campbell has been targeted 27 times, with season stats of 104 yards on 20 receptions (5.2 per catch) and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Daniel Bellinger (questionable/illness): 13 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Campbell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 27 20 104 65 0 5.2

Campbell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 -2 0

