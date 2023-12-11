Will Parris Campbell Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're trying to find Parris Campbell's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Campbell has been targeted 27 times, with season stats of 104 yards on 20 receptions (5.2 per catch) and zero TDs.
Parris Campbell Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Giants have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Daniel Bellinger (questionable/illness): 13 Rec; 145 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Giants vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Campbell 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|27
|20
|104
|65
|0
|5.2
Campbell Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|6
|4
|21
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|6
|6
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|1
|1
|-2
|0
