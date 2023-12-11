The New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers are slated to square off in a Week 14 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Parris Campbell find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Campbell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell has 20 receptions (on 27 targets) for 104 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per game.

Having played eight games this season, Campbell has not had a TD reception.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0 Week 9 @Raiders 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 12 Patriots 1 1 -2 0

Rep Parris Campbell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.