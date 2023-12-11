Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Queens County, New York today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Queens County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St. John's Preparatory School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 11

5:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Astoria, NY

Astoria, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooklyn Friends High School at Garden School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 11

5:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Jackson Heights, NY

Jackson Heights, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cathedral Preparatory School and Seminary at Holy Cross High School