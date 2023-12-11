The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barrett put up 23 points in his last game, which ended in a 133-123 loss versus the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.1 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.2 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA -- 25.6 23.6 PR -- 23 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Raptors

Barrett has taken 15.2 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 12.9% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.9. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112.8 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors have given up 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per game.

The Raptors are the 14th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 27 15 4 6 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.