Royce O'Neale and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

O'Neale, in his last action, had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 124-97 win over the Wizards.

In this article, we look at O'Neale's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.3 8.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.5 3.5 PRA -- 17.3 16.5 PR -- 13.8 13 3PM 1.5 2.5 2.4



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Kings

O'Neale is responsible for attempting 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

O'Neale's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Conceding 116.7 points per contest, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings are 24th in the league, conceding 27.6 per contest.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 24 7 5 2 2 0 2 11/15/2022 24 3 2 1 1 0 0

