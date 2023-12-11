Saquon Barkley will be facing the third-worst rushing defense in the league when his New York Giants play the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Barkley, on 165 carries, has a team-high 697 rushing yards (77.4 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. Barkley also averages 18.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 balls for 168 yards on the season while scoring four receiving touchdowns.

Barkley vs. the Packers

Barkley vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 70 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 70 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let four opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Packers have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 136.3 rushing yards per game allowed by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense.

The Packers have the No. 18 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 11 this season (0.9 per game).

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his nine opportunities this season (66.7%).

The Giants pass on 51.8% of their plays and run on 48.2%. They are 32nd in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 328 rushes this season. He's taken 165 of those carries (50.3%).

Barkley has rushed for a touchdown once this season in nine games played.

He has five total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has 26 red zone carries for 53.1% of the team share (his team runs on 59.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Barkley Receiving Insights

Barkley, in three of nine games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Barkley has been targeted on 40 of his team's 352 passing attempts this season (11.4% target share).

He has been targeted 40 times, averaging 4.2 yards per target (135th in NFL).

Barkley has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of nine games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Barkley (five red zone targets) has been targeted 15.2% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 36 ATT / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

