Will Saquon Barkley Score a Touchdown Against the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 14?
Will Saquon Barkley find his way into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Barkley has racked up a team-high 697 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Barkley has also caught 28 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Barkley has one rushing TD in nine games.
- In three of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.
Saquon Barkley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|36
|128
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Raiders
|16
|90
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Cowboys
|13
|66
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Week 11
|@Commanders
|14
|83
|0
|4
|57
|2
|Week 12
|Patriots
|12
|46
|0
|1
|6
|0
