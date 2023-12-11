Will Saquon Barkley find his way into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Barkley has racked up a team-high 697 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Barkley has also caught 28 passes for 168 yards (18.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Barkley has one rushing TD in nine games.

In three of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 16 90 0 3 23 0 Week 10 @Cowboys 13 66 0 1 -5 0 Week 11 @Commanders 14 83 0 4 57 2 Week 12 Patriots 12 46 0 1 6 0

