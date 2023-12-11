Spencer Dinwiddie's Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 8, Dinwiddie put up 14 points, nine assists and four steals in a 124-97 win against the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.6 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 7.5 6.3 7.4 PRA -- 24.8 28.5 PR -- 18.5 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 14.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Kings have given up 116.7 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Kings are 15th in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Kings give up 27.6 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12 makes per game, 11th in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 38 18 3 7 3 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.