New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
St. Lawrence County, New York has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hermon-Dekalb High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: De Kalb Junction, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chateaugay Central School at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Brasher Falls, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
