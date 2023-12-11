Monday's contest that pits the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-1) versus the Longwood Lancers (2-5) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-56 in favor of Stony Brook, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 11.

The Seawolves are coming off of an 81-66 victory against Yale in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Stony Brook vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 84, Longwood 56

Other CAA Predictions

Stony Brook Schedule Analysis

When the Seawolves beat the Columbia Lions, the No. 61 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 85-73 on November 6, it was their best win of the season thus far.

Stony Brook has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Stony Brook has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Stony Brook 2023-24 Best Wins

85-73 at home over Columbia (No. 61) on November 6

68-55 at home over Holy Cross (No. 167) on November 19

83-52 at home over Buffalo (No. 201) on December 2

76-63 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215) on November 15

81-66 at home over Yale (No. 271) on December 6

Stony Brook Leaders

Khari Clark: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 64.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 64.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Sherese Pittman: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Gigi Gonzalez: 15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Zaida Gonzalez: 10.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

10.5 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Shamarla King: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves average 76.9 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 59.8 per contest (108th in college basketball). They have a +137 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.

