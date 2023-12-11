New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Trinity County, New York today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trinity County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loudonville Christian School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Saint Johnsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.