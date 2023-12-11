Tyrod Taylor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Giants match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Check out Taylor's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Taylor has passed for 579 yards (96.5 per game) and two touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 65.5% of his passes (57-for-87), and has 22 carries for 98 yards.

Tyrod Taylor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

Week 14 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Taylor 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 57 87 65.5% 579 2 0 6.7 22 98 0

Taylor Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 12 86 0 0 3 14 0 Week 6 @Bills 24 36 200 0 0 5 24 0 Week 7 Commanders 18 29 279 2 0 8 25 0 Week 8 Jets 4 7 8 0 0 5 33 0

