Will Tyrod Taylor Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyrod Taylor was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the New York Giants match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. Check out Taylor's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Taylor has passed for 579 yards (96.5 per game) and two touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 65.5% of his passes (57-for-87), and has 22 carries for 98 yards.
Tyrod Taylor Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Taylor 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|57
|87
|65.5%
|579
|2
|0
|6.7
|22
|98
|0
Taylor Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|9
|12
|86
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|36
|200
|0
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|18
|29
|279
|2
|0
|8
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|4
|7
|8
|0
|0
|5
|33
|0
