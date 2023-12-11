New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has a difficult matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.8 per game.

Robinson has racked up 265 receiving yards (to average 26.5 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 36 passes on 45 targets.

Robinson vs. the Packers

Robinson vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

13 players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Robinson will square off against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 203.8 passing yards per game.

The Packers have the No. 4 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.1 per game).

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this season, Robinson has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Robinson has 12.8% of his team's target share (45 targets on 352 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 45 times, averaging 5.9 yards per target (108th in NFL).

Robinson has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

Robinson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

