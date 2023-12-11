Should you bet on Wan'Dale Robinson hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has collected 265 yards receiving on 36 catches with one TD this campaign, averaging 26.5 yards per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Robinson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Raiders 5 4 35 1 Week 10 @Cowboys 3 2 6 0 Week 11 @Commanders 4 3 35 0 Week 12 Patriots 5 4 26 0

