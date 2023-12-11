New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Warren County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnsburg Central High School at Indian Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Indian Lake, NY
- Conference: Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
