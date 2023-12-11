New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Westchester County, New York is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sacred Heart High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Yonkers, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iona Preparatory at St Raymond High School for Boys
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Alexander Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Elmsford, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Germantown High School at Greenville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Greenville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
