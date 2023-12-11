High school basketball action in Westchester County, New York is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sacred Heart High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 11

4:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Iona Preparatory at St Raymond High School for Boys

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11

6:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Bronx, NY

Bronx, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Alexander Hamilton High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 11

6:15 PM ET on December 11 Location: Elmsford, NY

Elmsford, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Greenville Senior High School