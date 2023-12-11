The contests in a Monday college basketball schedule sure to please include the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens taking on the VCU Rams at Henrico Sports & Events Center.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

New Orleans Privateers vs. UCF Knights

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch New Orleans vs. UCF

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Seattle U Redhawks

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Redhawk Center

Redhawk Center Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Seattle U

Monmouth Hawks vs. Lafayette Leopards

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Kirby Sports Center Location: Easton, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Monmouth vs. Lafayette

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Jacksonville Dolphins

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Swisher Gymnasium Location: Jacksonville, Florida

How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Jacksonville

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. VCU Rams

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Henrico Sports & Events Center

Henrico Sports & Events Center Location: Glen Allen, Virginia

How to Watch Delaware vs. VCU

Kennesaw State Owls vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Mississippi State

TV: SEC Network +

Southern Jaguars vs. Oregon Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

How to Watch Southern vs. Oregon

TV: Pac-12 Oregon

Pac-12 Oregon Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

