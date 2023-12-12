Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 12?
When the New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fox score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Fox stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Fox averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Fox recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:30
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|24:33
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|21:16
|Away
|W 3-0
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
