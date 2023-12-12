When the New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fox score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fox stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

Fox averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:33 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 21:16 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.