Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a wager on Fox intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fox vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox has averaged 21:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Fox has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fox has a point in 12 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Fox has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fox's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Fox going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 65.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fox Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 3 17 Points 1 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.