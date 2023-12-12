Tuesday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (7-2) matching up with the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 62-45 win, as our model heavily favors Albany.

In their last time out, the Great Danes won on Saturday 49-39 over Marist.

Albany vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Albany vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 62, Dartmouth 45

Albany Schedule Analysis

When the Great Danes defeated the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked No. 241 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 57-45, it was their best win of the season so far.

Albany has six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 241) on November 22

76-58 at home over Siena (No. 290) on December 2

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 315) on November 16

58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 317) on November 6

49-39 at home over Marist (No. 323) on December 9

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.3 FG%

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.3 FG% Deja Evans: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 29.0 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 29.0 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Lilly Phillips: 8.0 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes' +116 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.2 points per game (217th in college basketball) while allowing 51.3 per contest (11th in college basketball).

