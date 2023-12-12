Albany vs. Dartmouth December 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Albany Great Danes (4-2) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
Albany vs. Dartmouth Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Albany Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Deja Evans: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meghan Huerter: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
