The Albany Great Danes (7-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Green's 49.1 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 51.3 the Great Danes allow to opponents.
  • Dartmouth is 2-1 when it scores more than 51.3 points.
  • Albany's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.1 points.
  • The 64.2 points per game the Great Danes record are 11.8 more points than the Big Green allow (52.4).
  • Albany is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.4 points.
  • Dartmouth has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Great Danes are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.4%).

Albany Leaders

  • Kayla Cooper: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.3 FG%
  • Deja Evans: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 29.0 FG%
  • Helene Haegerstrand: 10.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Lilly Phillips: 8.0 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

Albany Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Siena W 76-58 SEFCU Arena
12/6/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. W 56-37 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Marist W 49-39 SEFCU Arena
12/12/2023 Dartmouth - SEFCU Arena
12/16/2023 Stonehill - SEFCU Arena
12/20/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center

