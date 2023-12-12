How to Watch the Albany vs. Dartmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Albany Great Danes (7-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Albany vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green's 49.1 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 51.3 the Great Danes allow to opponents.
- Dartmouth is 2-1 when it scores more than 51.3 points.
- Albany's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.1 points.
- The 64.2 points per game the Great Danes record are 11.8 more points than the Big Green allow (52.4).
- Albany is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.4 points.
- Dartmouth has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Great Danes are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.4%).
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.3 FG%
- Deja Evans: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 29.0 FG%
- Helene Haegerstrand: 10.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Lilly Phillips: 8.0 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Siena
|W 76-58
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|W 56-37
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Marist
|W 49-39
|SEFCU Arena
|12/12/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.