The Albany Great Danes (7-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

The Big Green's 49.1 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 51.3 the Great Danes allow to opponents.

Dartmouth is 2-1 when it scores more than 51.3 points.

Albany's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.1 points.

The 64.2 points per game the Great Danes record are 11.8 more points than the Big Green allow (52.4).

Albany is 6-1 when scoring more than 52.4 points.

Dartmouth has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 64.2 points.

The Great Danes are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 5% higher than the Big Green concede to opponents (35.4%).

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.3 FG%

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.3 FG% Deja Evans: 6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 29.0 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 29.0 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Lilly Phillips: 8.0 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

Albany Schedule