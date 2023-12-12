For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexis Lafreniere a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

Lafreniere has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Lafreniere averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 21:01 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 1-0

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

