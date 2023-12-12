The New York Rangers, including Alexis Lafreniere, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Lafreniere in that upcoming Rangers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Lafreniere has averaged 16:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lafreniere has a point in 12 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Lafreniere has an assist in six of 26 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 16 Points 2 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

