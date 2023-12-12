The New York Rangers, including Artemi Panarin, are in action Tuesday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Panarin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Artemi Panarin vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Panarin has a goal in 12 games this season out of 26 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Panarin has a point in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Panarin has an assist in 18 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Panarin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 67.5% of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Panarin Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 37 Points 1 16 Goals 1 21 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.