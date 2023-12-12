When the New York Rangers play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Braden Schneider light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Schneider stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Schneider scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Schneider has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Schneider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 1-0

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

