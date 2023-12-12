Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Kreider interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Kreider has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Kreider has a point in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Kreider has an assist in eight of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 22 Points 0 14 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.