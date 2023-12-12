Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dutchess County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dutchess County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Rhinebeck Senior High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12

5:45 PM ET on December 12 Location: Rhinebeck, NY

Rhinebeck, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Onteora Senior High School at Spackenkill High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 12

5:45 PM ET on December 12 Location: Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, NY Conference: Mid Hudson 3

Mid Hudson 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallkill Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park