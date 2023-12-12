New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Essex County, New York, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Essex County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Placid Senior High School at Bolton Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bolton Landing, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Schroon Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Schroon Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
