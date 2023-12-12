Tuesday's contest between the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) and the Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-68 and heavily favors Duke to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Hofstra vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Hofstra vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 80, Hofstra 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-13.0)

Duke (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Duke is 3-5-0 against the spread, while Hofstra's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Blue Devils are 4-4-0 and the Pride are 2-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game, with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.4 points per game (69th in college basketball) and give up 68.9 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Hofstra ranks 157th in college basketball at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Hofstra knocks down 11.2 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.7% from beyond the arc (28th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.5%.

Hofstra has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (111th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (178th in college basketball).

