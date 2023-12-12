The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Hofstra vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride are shooting 47.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • Hofstra has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 203rd.
  • The Pride put up 14.5 more points per game (80.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.9).
  • Hofstra has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Hofstra averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.1 away.
  • The Pride conceded fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
  • At home, Hofstra made 8.8 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (8.4). Hofstra's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than on the road (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida W 82-63 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona W 62-57 Hynes Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Louis L 71-68 Chaifetz Arena
12/12/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 Norfolk State - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNLV - Thomas & Mack Center

