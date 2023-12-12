How to Watch Hofstra vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hofstra vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride are shooting 47.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- Hofstra has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
- The Pride are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 203rd.
- The Pride put up 14.5 more points per game (80.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.9).
- Hofstra has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Hofstra averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.1 away.
- The Pride conceded fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.
- At home, Hofstra made 8.8 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (8.4). Hofstra's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than on the road (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|W 82-63
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|W 62-57
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 71-68
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.