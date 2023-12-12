The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Hofstra vs. Duke Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride are shooting 47.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Hofstra has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.

The Pride are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 203rd.

The Pride put up 14.5 more points per game (80.4) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (65.9).

Hofstra has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 74.1 away.

The Pride conceded fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (70.8) last season.

At home, Hofstra made 8.8 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (8.4). Hofstra's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than on the road (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule