Hofstra vs. Duke December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (4-2) meet the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
Hofstra vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Buy Tickets for Other Hofstra Games
Duke Players to Watch
- Filipowski: 18.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Proctor: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchell: 12.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Roach: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- McCain: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hofstra vs. Duke Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|41st
|84.0
|Points Scored
|85.3
|28th
|61st
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|193rd
|139th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.2
|224th
|227th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|303rd
|119th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|11.3
|5th
|25th
|17.7
|Assists
|17.7
|25th
|17th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
