The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hofstra vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -15.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pride Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra has played four games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Hofstra's games this season has been 149.3, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Hofstra's ATS record is 4-3-0 this year.

Hofstra was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Pride have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +725 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Hofstra has a 12.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hofstra vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 5 62.5% 80.8 161.2 65.9 134.8 145.5 Hofstra 4 57.1% 80.4 161.2 68.9 134.8 152.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride score an average of 80.4 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 65.9 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Hofstra is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Hofstra vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 3-5-0 3-2 4-4-0 Hofstra 4-3-0 0-0 2-5-0

Hofstra vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Hofstra 16-0 Home Record 11-2 4-6 Away Record 11-5 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.