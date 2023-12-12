Will Jacob Trouba Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 12?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jacob Trouba a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Trouba stats and insights
- Trouba has scored in two of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Trouba has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Trouba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:30
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|W 1-0
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
