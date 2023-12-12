New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Lewis High School at Sackets Harbor Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Sackets Harbor, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian River High School at Lowville Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lowville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
