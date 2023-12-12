Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Lewis High School at Sackets Harbor Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Sackets Harbor, NY

Sackets Harbor, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian River High School at Lowville Academy High School