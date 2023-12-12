Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Jimmy Vesey going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Vesey stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Vesey has no points on the power play.
- Vesey's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 80 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Vesey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|14:25
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 1-0
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
