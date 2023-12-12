In the upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Jonny Brodzinski to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Brodzinski has scored one goal on the power play.

Brodzinski averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.3 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.