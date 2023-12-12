Tuesday's contest at Costello Athletic Center has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-7) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-64 victory, as our model heavily favors UMass-Lowell.

The matchup has no set line.

LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lowell, Massachusetts Venue: Costello Athletic Center

LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 80, LIU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-16.0)

UMass-Lowell (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks have a -136 scoring differential, falling short by 17.0 points per game. They're putting up 62.5 points per game, 351st in college basketball, and are allowing 79.5 per contest to rank 335th in college basketball.

LIU comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game (321st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.8.

LIU connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (307th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 its opponents make, shooting 30.1% from deep.

LIU loses the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 16.0 (359th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

