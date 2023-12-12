The Long Island Sharks (1-7) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak at the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

LIU Stats Insights

This season, LIU has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.0% from the field.

The River Hawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 356th.

The Sharks put up 5.3 fewer points per game (62.5) than the River Hawks allow their opponents to score (67.8).

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

LIU scored 72.0 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

At home, the Sharks allowed 73.2 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (86.1).

LIU sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

