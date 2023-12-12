LIU vs. UMass-Lowell December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) will play the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
LIU Players to Watch
- Ayinde Hikim: 20.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cam Morris III: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Brayden O'Connor: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|36th
|78
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|61st
|66
|Points Allowed
|80
|355th
|18th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|31
|233rd
|25th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
