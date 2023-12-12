The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) will play the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

LIU Players to Watch

Ayinde Hikim: 20.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Cam Morris III: 10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Brooks: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK Brayden O'Connor: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

LIU vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell Rank UMass-Lowell AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 36th 78 Points Scored 66.7 308th 61st 66 Points Allowed 80 355th 18th 35.7 Rebounds 31 233rd 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 75th 14.5 Assists 14.5 75th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 15.9 361st

