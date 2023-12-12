Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. There are prop bets for Zibanejad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Zibanejad has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 19:28 on the ice per game.

Zibanejad has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Zibanejad has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Zibanejad has an assist in 11 of 26 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Zibanejad goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Zibanejad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 21 Points 1 7 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.