New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Nassau County, New York. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sanford H Calhoun High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- Conference: A-2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington C Mepham High School at Jericho Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jericho, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
