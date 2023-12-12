NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks versus the Boston College Eagles is the only game on Tuesday's college basketball slate that includes an NEC team in play.
NEC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Boston College Eagles
|11:00 AM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ACC Network X
